Trump too focused on himself to lead

Donald Trump’s approach to administration of this pandemic focuses on himself, and his re-election, not on the needs of the people or the country. Such self-preoccupation has never been admired by the people of Montana, who tend to be generous, practical and helpful to others.

Our President has not been able to actively lead, since he first looks at the polls, then his own and his friends’ chances of profiting, reacting to those before he does anything. He only came around to facing the realities of the pandemic when his poll numbers started to go down. At the insistence of his advisers, when they told him "his people," his Republican followers in red states, were getting sick with the coronavirus, he finally tells us to wear masks.