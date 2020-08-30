 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump too mean to be president

Trump too mean to be president

{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump is mean. This is hardly a job recommendation. A president needs to be tough, but there is a difference between being tough and mean. We see this streak by how he denigrates people and countries. If you disagree with him, he will call you a name or criticize your comments.

For those who are Christians, does he do for the least of all? Does he love his neighbor as he loves himself? The answer is no. He lies every day, beginning with the size of his inauguration crowd. He does not read or listen well to the intelligence briefs; again, this is not a quality we want in a president.

Past presidents had daily briefings. Trump? Twice a week. He rarely reads them, and if it is not told to him, it did not happen. When given info that the Russians are possibly putting bounties on American soldiers, he does nothing. He ignores this as if this is another fake item. He had seven chances to ask Putin about this and he does nothing. What kind of commander-in-chief does this make him? As a veteran’s wife, I am appalled; to me, this is treason.

Holly Swartz,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
8
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Outraged and voting for Trump
Letters

Outraged and voting for Trump

This lifelong Montana-born Republican is outraged, Robert Logan (letter, Aug. 24). Outraged at a Democratic Party that still cannot get over l…

Column omitted honest context
Letters

Column omitted honest context

Gary and Joan Carlson's columns are beneath the Missoulian and readers. Better the Missoulian “fact-check” and print an honest context for Kam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News