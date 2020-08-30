Trump too mean to be president

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump is mean. This is hardly a job recommendation. A president needs to be tough, but there is a difference between being tough and mean. We see this streak by how he denigrates people and countries. If you disagree with him, he will call you a name or criticize your comments.

For those who are Christians, does he do for the least of all? Does he love his neighbor as he loves himself? The answer is no. He lies every day, beginning with the size of his inauguration crowd. He does not read or listen well to the intelligence briefs; again, this is not a quality we want in a president.

Past presidents had daily briefings. Trump? Twice a week. He rarely reads them, and if it is not told to him, it did not happen. When given info that the Russians are possibly putting bounties on American soldiers, he does nothing. He ignores this as if this is another fake item. He had seven chances to ask Putin about this and he does nothing. What kind of commander-in-chief does this make him? As a veteran’s wife, I am appalled; to me, this is treason.

Holly Swartz,

Missoula

