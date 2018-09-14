Should Americans in the path of Hurricane Florence be concerned that the Trump administration has transferred nearly $10 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency budget to that of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in order to imprison and deport migrants and asylum seekers?
FEMA documents indicate that the funds would come from the agency’s response, recovery and operations budgets — contrary to assurances given by the administration that such a massive diversion of funds would not impact the agency’s ability to deal with the effects of a hurricane expected to be a "worst in our lifetime" storm.
Granted, I would want federally imprisoned migrant children and their parents to be able to have beds in their cells for their indeterminate incarcerations, but it seems like we are on the cusp of a fairly active hurricane season.
And now it seems the Trump administration is trying to transfer an additional $29 million from the Coast Guard budget for ICE operations. Again, what could the problem be with that?
Thankfully, our fire season is almost at an end so we won’t be needing more FEMA help here in Montana. MAGA.
James Wood,
Missoula