Donald Trump’s attempt to host the G-7 meeting of world leaders at his Miami golf course was outrageous. I have 35-plus years of federal government contract and experience. I participated in government contracting in two ways. One way as a federal employee awarding and monitoring federal contracts. The other way as a contractor.
Trump tried to award himself a sole source (no competition) federal contract! The attempt was either incompetent or corrupt. In either case it was a clear violation of the principles and regulations of federal government contracting.
Highlights of the Federal Acquisition System Guiding Principles are: 1. the vision for the Federal Acquisition System is to deliver on a timely basis the best value product or service to the customer, while maintaining the public’s trust, 2. satisfy the customer in terms of cost, quality and timeliness, 3. conduct business with integrity, fairness and openness, and 4. promote competition. Regulations are based on them.
The principles and regulations are established and maintained by the Office of the President. Incompetence wasn’t the cause. Trump’s attempt to award himself a government contract was clearly corruption. His claim to charge only costs is false. It was an attempt to enrich himself.
Allen Gates,
Stevensville