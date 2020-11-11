Trump trying to dismantle democracy

No one has done more to undermine and dismantle our democratic voting process than President Trump. He has imperiled all with his threats, his argument against our fair and honest elections for months, if not years, to sow doubt if he is not re-elected.

He hired his wealthy benefactor to head the U.S. Postal Service and dismantle their systems ahead of the election. As votes by mail continue to be counted, against his plan to suppress the vote, he charges the election is being stolen from him.

For this attack on our democracy alone he deserves to lose this election! He should be tried for treason and if found guilty, he should be locked up.

Donna Olsen,

Missoula

