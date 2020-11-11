 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump trying to dismantle democracy

Trump trying to dismantle democracy

{{featured_button_text}}

No one has done more to undermine and dismantle our democratic voting process than President Trump. He has imperiled all with his threats, his argument against our fair and honest elections for months, if not years, to sow doubt if he is not re-elected.

He hired his wealthy benefactor to head the U.S. Postal Service and dismantle their systems ahead of the election. As votes by mail continue to be counted, against his plan to suppress the vote, he charges the election is being stolen from him.

For this attack on our democracy alone he deserves to lose this election! He should be tried for treason and if found guilty, he should be locked up.

Donna Olsen,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Christianity is dead
Letters

Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal a…

Ballots can be manipulated
Letters

Ballots can be manipulated

Dino Rossi (R) ran for governor in Washington in 2004. After several recounts by the Democrats for Christine Gregoire, Rossi lost by 129 ballo…

We need to save Montana
Letters

We need to save Montana

Gov. Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney have worked so hard and expanded health care for Montanans. Both have protected our public lands from outsi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News