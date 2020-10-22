 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump trying to get rid of national healthcare

Trump trying to get rid of national healthcare

{{featured_button_text}}

My child like many others in this country took her own life because she couldn't find the help she needed. We all tried so many times to get help for her addiction and anxiety, but unless you had a certain insurance or at least $30,000 up front there was no help. Mental health counselors can only take certain insurance. Obamacare had been taking care of my daughter's medicines, blood pressure, etc. and it paid for her emergency trips to the hospital, but as I write this letter, the Trump administration is trying everything to get rid of national healthcare, so that the insurance companies can benefit and refuse or charge more for preexisting conditions. Getting rid of national health care in the middle of the worst pandemic in the world, people who might survive the horrible covid virus will then have pre existing conditions. We are the only civilized country in the world that doesn't have free health care for its citizens. The people in the White House have the best insurance paid for by taxpayers, while Trump pays no taxes on millions. There is so much wrong with this picture. Let's pray we don't get this want to be dictator in charge of our country again.

Joe Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News