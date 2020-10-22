Trump trying to get rid of national healthcare

My child like many others in this country took her own life because she couldn't find the help she needed. We all tried so many times to get help for her addiction and anxiety, but unless you had a certain insurance or at least $30,000 up front there was no help. Mental health counselors can only take certain insurance. Obamacare had been taking care of my daughter's medicines, blood pressure, etc. and it paid for her emergency trips to the hospital, but as I write this letter, the Trump administration is trying everything to get rid of national healthcare, so that the insurance companies can benefit and refuse or charge more for preexisting conditions. Getting rid of national health care in the middle of the worst pandemic in the world, people who might survive the horrible covid virus will then have pre existing conditions. We are the only civilized country in the world that doesn't have free health care for its citizens. The people in the White House have the best insurance paid for by taxpayers, while Trump pays no taxes on millions. There is so much wrong with this picture. Let's pray we don't get this want to be dictator in charge of our country again.