Despite repeated promises on the campaign trail to protect Medicare (then bragging about promises made, promises kept), President Trump's proposed budget for next year calls for cuts to that very same Medicare and Medicaid, both of which help the elderly and the poor.
He supports eliminating Obamacare, which would strip health insurance from those with pre-existing conditions by making it unaffordable for them.
Several years ago he and his Republican cronies tried to gut Meals on Wheels, and each year they try the same with food stamps, both of which help shut-ins, the poor and the hungry.
One of his cabinet secretaries just proposed and defended killing the Special Olympics program, which benefits the handicapped.
Do you see a pattern here? He's trying to make life even harder for the old, the sick, the poor, the hungry and the handicapped. He also condemns Muslims, Mexicans and anyone from, in his own words,"a sh-thole country."
It boggles me that supposed Christians can look themselves in the mirror every day, ask themselves, "What would Jesus do?" then without shame or embarrassment, support this man for president.
Jim Thornton,
Arlee