So Donald Trump fired the head of the Navy because the head of the Navy disagreed with Trump's release of an officer who had committed many war crimes, including stabbing a teenage detainee to death and then posing with the corpse.
Now we are training Saudis an the air base in Pensacola, Florida, and one Saudi shot three American Navy students and wounded eight.
It looks so strange that this president took money from the military, got rid of the head of the Navy and is OK with training Saudis to fly in our country.
You have free articles remaining.
Wake up, Americans who care that we aren't taken over by foreign dictators.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis