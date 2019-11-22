When Donald Trump entered office I had some good hopes that his promise of “draining the swamp” would come to pass. I’m disappointed and disillusioned.
Gordon Sondland is proving to be one of many Trump appointees to smash that hope. Everything revealed in the impeachment hearings is smashing that hope.
President Trump had his personal interests foremost, not those of the nation.
The president’s actions are illegal. They are immoral.
He has played all of us for a fool. The testimony of the three diplomats — William Taylor, George Kent and Marie Yovanovitch — highlight the juxtaposition between serving the nation with honor versus using it for personal gain.
Stephanie Brancati,
Big Arm