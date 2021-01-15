 Skip to main content
Trump votes must have been fraud

How can anyone give loyalty to a person with zero integrity? Are there any Republican voters who understand the seriousness of the world’s environmental problems?

It is beyond my imagination that 74.2 million American citizens voted for Donald J. Trump. Aliens, Russians and propaganda sources must have seized the minds of millions to create fraud in Montana and all other Red States in order to destroy our democracy. Voter fraud was, however, thwarted in the Blue States.

We have a case of the PITS: people or party for irrational thoughts.

Rudy Gideon,

Missoula

