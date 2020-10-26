 Skip to main content
Trump vs. Lincoln

I recently read Doris Goodwin’s "Leadership in Turbulent Times" about the time President Trump made another comparison of himself to Abraham Lincoln. Goodwin analyzes Lincoln’s leadership style and lists among others these characteristics:

Gather firsthand information, ask questions.

Exhaust all possibility of compromise before imposing unilateral executive power.

Assume full responsibility for pivotal decisions.

Refuse to let past resentments fester--transcend personal vendettas.

Set a standard of mutual respect and dignity--control anger.

Shield colleagues from blame.

Maintain perspective in the face of both accolades and abuse.

Keep your word.

Be accessible; easy to approach.

Put ambition for the collective interest above self-interest.

Unfortunately, the country has yet to see President Trump exhibit any of these traits. Thank you, Mr. Lincoln, for setting a good presidential standard. We will have to trust that future presidents will live up to them.

Al Beaver,

Clancy

