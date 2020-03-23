Trump wants to gut Postal Service

In these letters to the Missoulian, I always try to see if the pro-Trump writer has any reason to support Donald Trump other than the booming economy. In the cases of five writers, I can see none (although occasionally they mention low unemployment).

How now, then, Jones? Still happy with your choice of president? Aren't you glad he gutted the Centers for Disease Control and dismissed the initial appearance of the coronavirus as, "It's just like a miracle! It'll all just go away! It's just like a miracle!"?

Now he wants to gut the post office. That's the only thing he's so far left untouched and one of the few parts of our government that is still functioning — and it is a lifesaver when everybody's self-quarantining!

G.R. Jamieson,

Missoula

