Trump wants USPS to break even for a change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There have been several letters recently with blatant untruths about our troubled U.S. Postal Service — claims that President Trump is "shutting down" the USPS. While I realize the sources of these letters are those deeply troubled with Trump Derangement Syndrome, I cannot ignore such exaggerations and outright lies.

In 2018, according to the Government Accountability Office, the USPS had missed $48.2 billion in required payments for retiree health/pensions. The GAO also noted that the USPS lost $69 billion over the 11 fiscal years from 2007-17, and $3.9 billion alone in 2018. Costs are rising faster than revenues. In May 2019, the USPS was on track to lose $7 b that year.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually floated the idea of converting the USPS into a bank of sorts. What the hell?

The Postmaster General is predicting a 2020 loss of $13 billion in revenue due to COVID-19. It's readily apparent what is shutting down the USPS. If I gave you a dollar, and you gave me two dollars back, how long would you do that?

President Trump doesn't wish to continue to subsidize a poorly run government entity. He simply wants the USPS to at least break even. Every time a parcel ships, the USPS loses money.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0