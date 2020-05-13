Trump wants USPS to break even for a change

Trump wants USPS to break even for a change

{{featured_button_text}}

There have been several letters recently with blatant untruths about our troubled U.S. Postal Service — claims that President Trump is "shutting down" the USPS. While I realize the sources of these letters are those deeply troubled with Trump Derangement Syndrome, I cannot ignore such exaggerations and outright lies.

In 2018, according to the Government Accountability Office, the USPS had missed $48.2 billion in required payments for retiree health/pensions. The GAO also noted that the USPS lost $69 billion over the 11 fiscal years from 2007-17, and $3.9 billion alone in 2018. Costs are rising faster than revenues. In May 2019, the USPS was on track to lose $7 b that year.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually floated the idea of converting the USPS into a bank of sorts. What the hell?

The Postmaster General is predicting a 2020 loss of $13 billion in revenue due to COVID-19. It's readily apparent what is shutting down the USPS. If I gave you a dollar, and you gave me two dollars back, how long would you do that?

President Trump doesn't wish to continue to subsidize a poorly run government entity. He simply wants the USPS to at least break even. Every time a parcel ships, the USPS loses money.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blame Bullock
Letters

Blame Bullock

“What we did to suppress the virus during the stay-at-home order worked.” —Governor Bullock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News