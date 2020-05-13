Trump wants USPS to break even for a change

There have been several letters recently with blatant untruths about our troubled U.S. Postal Service — claims that President Trump is "shutting down" the USPS. While I realize the sources of these letters are those deeply troubled with Trump Derangement Syndrome, I cannot ignore such exaggerations and outright lies.
In 2018, according to the Government Accountability Office, the USPS had missed $48.2 billion in required payments for retiree health/pensions. The GAO also noted that the USPS lost $69 billion over the 11 fiscal years from 2007-17, and $3.9 billion alone in 2018. Costs are rising faster than revenues. In May 2019, the USPS was on track to lose $7 b that year.
Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually floated the idea of converting the USPS into a bank of sorts. What the hell?
The Postmaster General is predicting a 2020 loss of $13 billion in revenue due to COVID-19. It's readily apparent what is shutting down the USPS. If I gave you a dollar, and you gave me two dollars back, how long would you do that?
President Trump doesn't wish to continue to subsidize a poorly run government entity. He simply wants the USPS to at least break even. Every time a parcel ships, the USPS loses money.
Dale A. Hanson,
Lolo
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!