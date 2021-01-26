Trump was about 'America alone'

Need to address the letter of Pete Hasquet, Jan. 22.

Donald Trump was never about America first; it was about America alone. He turned his back on every friend this country had. He became the biggest useful idiot Putin ever had.

As for this great economy you keep harping on: He did that with $7 trillion borrowed from your children and grandchildren. He was of course the king of bankruptcy, the most failed business man of that time. Daddy bailed him out to the tune of $200 million.

I remember you telling me your lifelong Republican father quit the Republican Party after the George W. Bush disaster. Bush's disaster pales in contrast to orange's disaster.

I also loved the fact you kept using pre-COVID. It's the ability of a great president to handle crises that hits this country or in this case, the world. Judging by how Asia handled this crises, by using science and masks. Per capita, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea have about 3,000 to 4,000 deaths, compared our 400,000 deaths. Who is the "s---hole country" now?