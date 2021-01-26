Trump was about 'America alone'

Need to address the letter of Pete Hasquet, Jan. 22.
Donald Trump was never about America first; it was about America alone. He turned his back on every friend this country had. He became the biggest useful idiot Putin ever had.
As for this great economy you keep harping on: He did that with $7 trillion borrowed from your children and grandchildren. He was of course the king of bankruptcy, the most failed business man of that time. Daddy bailed him out to the tune of $200 million.
I remember you telling me your lifelong Republican father quit the Republican Party after the George W. Bush disaster. Bush's disaster pales in contrast to orange's disaster.
I also loved the fact you kept using pre-COVID. It's the ability of a great president to handle crises that hits this country or in this case, the world. Judging by how Asia handled this crises, by using science and masks. Per capita, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea have about 3,000 to 4,000 deaths, compared our 400,000 deaths. Who is the "s---hole country" now?
By the way, ISIS was well on the way to destruction before Trump came into office. The Taliban and Kim Jung Un have gotten everything they wanted from he who will not be named. Gas was $2.12 a gallon at the end of Barack Obama's two terms.
There was plenty in the Mueller report if you would have bothered reading it. I know reading is not your guy's forte. You also forgot to mention the insurrection of Jan. 6, making us a cheap banana republic. He who won't be named was never the 45th president of America, he was the second president of the confederacy. Fox has learned how to use your own prejudice against you. You will vote against your own self interests every time.
Hope we are still friends!
Rick Wheeler,
Missoula