You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump will be voted out

Trump will be voted out

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, Americans, for never electing another ignorant, racist, sexist, neo-fascist person to the White House. Thank you for voting via a mail-in ballot or directly going to a polling station. Thank you for supporting post offices in doing what they're supposed to do, not what some authoritarian, undemocratic president may want in order to undermine an honest election. Thank you, Americans, for voting for J. Biden and K. Harris in the upcoming election, and thank you, for telling Mr. Trump that his racist, sexist, badmouthing talk about Ms. Harris is going to backfire on him, and if he refuses to leave the White House next January, some security people will be there to escort him to.....prison.

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News