Trump will continue to destabilize nation

On March 31, 2016, candidate Donald Trump said "Real power is — I don't even want to use the word — fear."

Fear-based leadership could be just a cover for insecurity.

Our men and women in uniform around the world perform their duties with honor and face threats and danger with bravery. In my opinion, the same cannot be said for the Republicans in the Senate last week. Even the idea of hearing testimony and reviewing relevant documents in the impeachment trial seemed to paralyze them with fear. Trump might tweet about them if even the perception of holding him accountable is detected.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I believe Trump will continue to destabilize our democracy by actively soliciting foreign interference.

Voters in November will have to decide if it is acceptable for our leaders to look away when foreign powers are openly invited to comprise elections and national security and undercut what our brave men and women have fought for since our country was founded.

Americans pledge allegiance to our country, our Constitution and our flag. We owe no allegiance to any king, monarch, dictator or dictator wannabe, whomever it may be.

Kathy Belke,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0