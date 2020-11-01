Trump will destroy democracy

If Donald Trump gets in for another four years by hook or crook, mostly crook, our country is done for. Our military will be destroyed, our FBI and CIA denigrated, no health care for anyone but the wealthy.

Joe Biden had a plan to lower the age of Social Security to 60, which would have been a blessing. Our public lands will be sold off to the big corporations; we have already seen it with the "keep out" signs.

Greg Gianforte, a New Jersey millionaire, wants the governor seat of Montana so that he can proceed to destroy the land and any public programs, and despite his lies, he will put a state sales tax on our state.

Trump is trying every crooked thing possible to destroy the legitimate votes of our citizens, and the flag-carrying Trump cult followers will do anything illegal that their cult legally encourages them to do. We are a nation in crisis.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

