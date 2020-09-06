Trump will rebuild American economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This November, we will have a clear choice between freedom and socialism, between public safety and lawlessness. Socialism is only one step away from communism.

Former Vice President Biden is a socialist. Bernie Sanders said Biden will be the most progressive president in his lifetime. Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said, "Socialism works until the government runs out of other people's money."

Biden and Kamala Harris plan to defund the police. President Trump supports our brave men and women in law enforcement. He has received several endorsements for his dedication to public safety, including that of the International Union of Police Organizations, the Police Benevolent Association of New York City and the National Border Patrol.

Biden said, "If you elect me, your taxes will be raised, not cut." The socialist programs that Biden and Kamala Harris will implement, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal and banning production of all fossil fuels, will cost some $4 trillion. Biden's tax increases will impact all Americans, including the middle class, not just the rich.

President Trump has proven that he can re-build America's economy. He did it once, and, if re-elected, he will do it again.