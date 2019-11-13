It was odd that Donald Trump began his 2020 campaign immediately after taking office. There have been allegations of pay-to-play starting at his inauguration.
Recently, it has been disclosed that there have been 16 "breakfast with Trump" contests with his supporters for certain donations. Apparently there have been no breakfasts as promised.
There are hundreds of thousands of dollars owed to cities across the nation, including Billings, for his campaign rallies.
He appears to be trying to make as much money as possible in office, the Constitution’s emoluments clause be damned. His son told a television broadcaster that the only color his father knows is "green."
Adlai Stevenson stated that “Those who corrupt the public mind are as bad as though who steal from the public purse.” In Donald Trump, with his thousands of lies and attacks of opposition, is corrupting minds as well as apparently gaining wealth from all taxpayers and his campaign supporters.
Will Rogers stated that, “Like the poor, corruption will always be with us.” I doubt that Rogers could have imagined the Trump administration.
Thomas Jefferson warned about “letting the wolf into the fold.” He is in place, having lamb, President Jefferson.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula