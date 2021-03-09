Trump won't be back in presidential office

For the people who still support ex-president Donald Trump: The election was fair (unlike the impeachment votes) and President Joe Biden is moving America back into this century.

The Deep-State-Right is vowing that Trump will be back in charge of their thinking. Trump will rise again? Not so fast.

Trump is facing criminal charges in Georgia, New York and Washington, D.C. Trump is not going back to the White House. He's going to jail.

I hope that the policeman who cuffs him remembers the 140-plus policemen injured and one killed in Trump's insurrection on Jan. 6.

I'll be watching.

Jan Orndorff,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 10 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4