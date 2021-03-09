 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump won't be back in presidential office

Trump won't be back in presidential office

{{featured_button_text}}

For the people who still support ex-president Donald Trump: The election was fair (unlike the impeachment votes) and President Joe Biden is moving America back into this century.

The Deep-State-Right is vowing that Trump will be back in charge of their thinking. Trump will rise again? Not so fast.

Trump is facing criminal charges in Georgia, New York and Washington, D.C. Trump is not going back to the White House. He's going to jail.

I hope that the policeman who cuffs him remembers the 140-plus policemen injured and one killed in Trump's insurrection on Jan. 6.

I'll be watching.

Jan Orndorff,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
10
2
0
0
4

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I want my flag back
Letters

I want my flag back

I am tired of watching thugs who fly the Stars and Stripes side by side with the confederate stars and bars. To assert that those two symbols …

Right to work for less
Letters

Right to work for less

I applaud the defeat of right-to-work legislation in Montana, where the House of Representatives voted 62-38 in a bipartisan rejection of the …

America better with Biden
Letters

America better with Biden

OK readers, I had to get your attention! Since the Interlake and Missoulian are definitely Democrat supporters and not real accurate newspaper…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News