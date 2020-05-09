Trump would destroy Montana by supporting sycophants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Why is Donald Trump now planning to take away the United States Postal Service? Each day he and the Republican Senate seem to come up with one more plan to chip away at our democracy. He wants to destroy the U.S. Forest Service, the national parks, our public lands, our health care, our freedom of speech. He wanted to take away PBS but found he can't because it is supported by donations.

He wouldn't enact the program that would have provided our health care workers with the supplies they needed — while the White House was having testing and masks, etc., for themselves.

This seems to be a wanna-be dictator intent on destroying our country and its people bit by bit. He also wants to destroy Montana, the last great place, by supporting his Republican sycophants who are running for office in Montana backed by dark money.

He should have been removed with a righteous impeachment hearing with witnesses, but because they let the monster our of the cage he will continue doing bad things to our country.

People should be up in arms over Trump's plan to take away our USPS. What terrible thing do they have planned next for the further devastation of the United States of America?

Kay Gervais,

Corvallis

