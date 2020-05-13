Trump wrong about US mortality rates

Monday I watched President Trump's press conference in the Rose Garden. Perhaps he was wearing his rose-colored contacts. He stated that the United States has the lowest mortality rate of any country in the world.

Actually, we have the ninth worst mortality rate in the world. Since I'm not part of the 36% of our people who trust President Trump when he speaks about COVID-19, I went to the internet to the site called www.worldometers.info.

There are 160 countries in the world that have populations greater than 1 million. Of those 160 countries, 150 have better mortality rates than the United States. And, when it comes to testing rates, we come in about 25th Place.

Rod Hand,

Missoula

