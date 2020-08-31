Trump wrong about what his critics want

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you missed the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump has defeated coronavirus and rebooted the economy, but chaos will run amok without him.

He says his critics hate police and want to disband them. We don’t. That’s a lie. We want to unlearn racism and hold bad cops accountable.

He says we want to release all prisoners. We don’t. That’s a lie. We want to root out racism to level the playing field for getting a job and home, while ensuring that punishment is meted out fairly.

He says we want open borders. We don’t. That’s a lie. We want asylum seekers to be vetted under U.S. law. Separating children and mothers is never okay.

He says we want to take away your guns. We don’t. That’s a lie. We want reasonable measures to stop shootings at schools.

He says we want to strip away Christian values. We don’t. That’s a lie. We want people worship freely. Or, like Trump, to freely abstain if they don’t practice.

He says all we want is handouts. We don’t. That’s a lie. We want to work hard and make health care and education affordable for all.

He says we want a war against marriage. We don’t.