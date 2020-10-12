 Skip to main content
Trump wrong on American way

Trump wrong on American way

To hear Donald Trump tell it, we’re a terrible country. He’s wrong. We’re not.

After Trump was elected, his Republican friends decided the tax code was too rough on rich people and so they softened it up. And now it turns out a guy can fly around in his own jet and own luxury golf courses and hire expensive women for personal use and hang out with Jeffrey Epstein and send his son on African safaris, but he can’t afford to pay taxes so let’s eliminate Obamacare and Social Security and Medicare and Obamacare?

Please explain why that should be the American way.

Paying taxes is nobody’s favorite thing and we all wish that our tax money was being as wisely spent as possible. But I figure that it’s the cost of having America, which to my way of thinking is still the best country there is. And so I pay, mutter a bit, and count my blessings. Patriots pay — but the president plays.

Republicans will end Social Security, Obamacare and Medicare, which we paid for. Elect Democrats to save your America: Vote for Joe Biden, Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams, Mike Cooney, Bryce Bennett, Raph Graybill, Morigeau, Romano and Vero. Please — America needs you.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

