In regard to the Sen. Fred Thomas' letter to the editor in the Sunday paper settling once and for all U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s responsibility for “Obamacare” — my own health insurance experience might be useful. After retiring several years ago as a high school teacher with twenty-years of service, my district health insurance premiums were over one thousand dollars per month. Fortunately for me, the Affordable Care Act had been recently passed and my premiums for a much better individual policy dropped to just three hundred dollars per month with the subsidy for which I qualified. I had better coverage with a lower deductible for less than a third of the cost I had previously been paying with the group plan. I’m not sure if I had Sen. Tester to solely thank for this but I did appreciate his help in securing affordable healthcare for people like me once I was living on my pension. One can only wonder where the balance of my monthly healthcare expense had been going for all those years, although I do seem to remember that Sen. Thomas sold insurance in Stevensville for a number of years and that Matt Rosendale has been a particular friend to the insurance industry in this state more recently. In lieu of the fact that the current Republican Congress and the Trump Administration have done nothing but attempt to undercut and destroy the Affordable Care Act since they have been in charge of the government, Sen. Thomas and his party should accept their responsibility — once and for at least the short-term future — for what has been the failure of Trumpcare and whatever disaster it has become for people of Montana.
James Wood,
Missoula