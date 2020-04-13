Trumpian religion demands faithful followers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This is the richest nation on earth, with just 4% of the world's population, but we own 20% of the world's coronavirus deaths; more deaths than any other country. Under President Trump's direction, we have the highest death rates in the world at 21,000 people. So when the Trumpetting starts about what a fantastic job we are doing — know we are not!

This is different than the Guatemalan asylum seekers, Syrian refugees or our Kurdish allies that are dying. These are 21,000 dead people that were here 70 days ago. One may be your neighbor, a friend or a relative.

Through 60 days of stalling, stumbling, grumbling and making up false narratives, President Trump is now looking for scapegoats and for praise of his actions from his faithful followers.

Whether we are children of Christians, children of Muslims or children of Hindus, we all grow up to follow a path of faith. And having faith and following a charismatic leader is a common thread for religions. Chosen Ones have followers: Jonestown, Heaven's Gate, Antelope Oregon, Rwanda's Lords Resistance Army, Jimmy Baker, Jim Swaggert, Elizabeth Prophet's Church Universal and Triumphant, Buddhist kamikazes and South Korea's Shincheonji cult. Some go out with poison Kool-aid. Others just wither away with time.