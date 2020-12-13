'Trumpians' should try some easy math, science

This month our winning-est president lost 56 out of 56 attempts to end voters' rights. All that because he can not believe that 80 million Americans do not like him. So, in fact, Americans voted 80 million times against Donald Trump, and other Americans voted against Joe Biden 74 million times. A few voted for one or the other.

Math is hard but not that hard. Trumpians need to try to add things up. To erase 6 million votes takes a very big pencil. That is as if every Montana resident voted six times for the wrong person.

Science is hard too, but some things are easier to understand by looking at what happened to herds of dinosaurs and mammoths. They could not adapt to new things. It is called “natural selection,” a God-sent process that applies to animals like us. By wearing masks, being aware of viral spreaders and getting immunized, a good portion of our species will thrive. Others will slowly be culled from the human herd over time.

So, smile, live safely and let the virus run its course this winter and spring. Leave others to determine their own fate. Know this is God's way of thinning the herd.

Doug Kikkert,

Philipsburg

