Trump's action a threat to our future

Trump's latest action to fund the economy during the COVID-19 epidemic is to stop funding Social Security and Medicare through a payroll tax suspension. This is a direct threat to your future. Social Security and Medicare is funded by your contributions to the fund in the amount of 6.2% and 1.45% of your income. Your employer pays the same amount, free money for you. Not funding Social Security and Medicare through the suspension will reduce the funds available for your retirement, jeopardizing your retirement. The latest prediction is that social security will run out of funds by 2037, why bring that date closer. The suspension will not all go to you. Your employer will receive half of the suspended amount.