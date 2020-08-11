You have permission to edit this article.
Trump's actions not actually helpful

Trump's actions not actually helpful

Recently Donald Trump illegally went around Congress and the Senate to propose a $400 unemployment amount, which basically was $300 and the states have to come up with an additional $100.

Trump wants it to look like he's the great guy doing something wonderful when in effect this will be taking money away from Medicare and Social Security. $300 or $400 a month will not help the American people when he is taking away from health care and other important services.

Trump is also trying to squelch voting by mail because he knows he is behind. He put in place a head of the post office who will be slowing down our mailing services respecting many things, including medications.

He thinks he can fool the public into believing he actually is doing something. He is totally ignoring the deaths of thousands and the ongoing harm that the pandemic is doing to the economy. Fool me once, Trump, but not again.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

