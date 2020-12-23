Trump's actions show he's unfit to serve as president

Vice President Pence, your boss has displayed conduct that reflects that he can no longer serve as president. His recent actions on the following issues shown below should require you take immediate action under Section 4 of the 25th Amendment:

1. Actual interference with the 2020 election. 2. Pardons for convicted individuals who supported him by lying to the FBI. 3. Political supporters who were convicted of stealing money from government programs. 4. Blackwater contractors who murdered 17 Iraqi non-military individuals. 5. Pardons for individuals who lied to Congress.

Trump's own statement to veto the Covid and economic assistance bill. His ongoing non-action on the pandemic which will result in the death of more Americans. His failure to support the transition of President-elect Biden. His suggestion of martial law to attack the results of the 2020 election and tear down the entire democratic process.

He is insane and unfit to continue to serve. As a retired military officer whose duty was to protect the nukes in our military arsenal, I can't believe that he can still give an order for their deployment.

Take immediate action to put an end to this madman. You have the power, use it!

Kenneth Willett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0