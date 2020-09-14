 Skip to main content
Trump's ambition risks nation's survival

The ambition of one man has taken the measure of American democracy and is exploiting its weaknesses to the extent that its survival is at risk.

He said he would make America great again. What he meant was he would make Donald Trump great again, an impossible task because Donald Trump has never been great.

He's said he wants his head placed among the greats on Mt. Rushmore. What's carved on Mt. Rushmore stays there and will last longer than the pyramids.

His conviction that he belongs there is proof of his strongest human quality, his will to survive, to remain with us forever like an Egyptian pharaoh. America is Donald Trump's pyramid. Though he claims to be a builder, he has never built anything himself. The Republican Party is building it for him.

Two of his most faithful workers here in Montana are Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte. If Trump and the Republicans win in November, we won't have an inauguration, we'll have a coronation for the man who bragged he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. Is there anyone now who believes he couldn't?

Paavo Hall,

Great Falls

