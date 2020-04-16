Trump's briefings follow same script

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you have not had the opportunity to listen to one of the afternoon briefings from Donald Trump, I'll give you a quick wrap-up of what they are like.

First he reads off all the information that was just said by the experts.

Next he then goes off script and tells everyone what a great job he is doing, and then he gets a few more people to talk about how well he is doing.

And last he takes questions from reporters, which usually ends up in him yelling at them.

All the briefings go this way.

Ann Halverson,

Clinton

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1