Trump's briefings follow same script

If you have not had the opportunity to listen to one of the afternoon briefings from Donald Trump, I'll give you a quick wrap-up of what they are like.
First he reads off all the information that was just said by the experts.
Next he then goes off script and tells everyone what a great job he is doing, and then he gets a few more people to talk about how well he is doing.
And last he takes questions from reporters, which usually ends up in him yelling at them.
All the briefings go this way.
Ann Halverson,
Clinton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!