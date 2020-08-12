Trump's economic solution is smoke and mirrors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voters might think President Trump is “solving” our current economic disaster. His “solution” is smoke and mirrors.

The President cannot create new funding; he can only shift it around. His $400 unemployment compensation supplement comes from: A) FEMA’s disaster response funds; B) states’ shares of the CARES relief, intended to bolster states’ economies crushed by pandemic; C) If states don’t have that much unspent CARES funding, they’ll have to reach into their own budgets to make up the shortfall.

The President can only delay collection of payroll taxes. If Congress does not cancel the tax, workers will have to make up that amount when the holiday is over. Think of it as a loan. If Congress cancels the tax, Social Security and Medicare will face an even more precipitous cliff than they already do, if Congress doesn’t also replenish the uncollected amount. If Trump gets his way of permanently cancelling payroll taxes, goodbye Social Security and Medicare as we know them.

Trump puts the blame on Democrats, when it is the Administration that balked at a negotiated settlement, likely so Trump could offer a fictitious solution to the American people as campaign ploy.

This gift horse is pretty expensive.