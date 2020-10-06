Trump's excuse

Genuine Fake News. Dissociated Press, Washington, D. C. | Speaking incoherently from his sickbed, President Trump seemed to lay his illness at the doors of Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “They hate me,” he whined in surprise, citing unfairness. He tried to claim his infection was not due to failure to take precautions during the coronavirus pandemic. Using a translator to speak intelligibly, the President indicated his illness did not result from a lack of social isolation, his refusals to wear a mask, or his attendance at crowded rallies. Nor was it a consequence of infectious viral particles spreading throughout the White House. “My virus,” he said, “came in e-mails and Tweets that I read on the screen of my Oval Office computer and that those women sent me. Their e-mails sickened me. I never printed them out. This whole thing demonstrates electronic means for transmitting the disease. Today I ordered eight cases of bleach each containing six one-gallon jugs of sodium hypochorite. I told Chris (Christopher A. Wray, Director of the FBI) to begin vindictively investigating the Group of Four.”