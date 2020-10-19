 Skip to main content
Trump's 'flunkies' ignore Constitution

Trump's 'flunkies' ignore Constitution

I was reading the Missoulian, eating my supper and about gagged on my meatloaf when I read the Joan and Gary Carlson column of Wednesday, Oct. 14. I had only gotten to the part about the Republican Party “upholding the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.” I don’t know what Republican Party they were talking about, obviously not the party of Donald Trump.

Then when I got to the end where Gary Carlson taught the Constitution, I also wondered which Constitution? The one written by our Founding Fathers to guide our nation as a nation of laws, or the one being ignored by Trump and his flunkies in the Senate?

If you are paying these people, please stop and use the savings to lower the price of my subscription.

Scary.

Tom Horelick,

Libby

