Trump's history of alarming comments

I am responding to Joan and Gary Carlsons' column, titled “Comments have consequences,” printed in the Missoulian on Aug. 18. In this column they took out of context, and wrote disparagingly of, vice president nominee Kamala Harris' comments made in 2015.

Perhaps they forgot some of what their dear leader had to say since 2015. Here are just a few of those comments: “I just grab 'em by the p——-y,” “I can be more presidential than Abraham Lincoln.”

The chosen one: He looked at the sky and said, "I will be president in 2024 and 2028." Now he wants his face on the presidents' monument on Mt. Rushmore, South Dakota.

Donald Trump said to inject or ingest disinfectant to clean the lungs, and shine a bright light in the thorax/abdomen to make the coronavirus disappear. I wonder which end he would recommend that light should go in.

The Carlsons are obviously members of the far right wing nuts enclave.

Read Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much And Never Enough: How my family Created the worlds most Dangerous man.” How about Rucker and Leonnig’s book, “A Very Stable Genius,” a good read.

Trump says Biden hates God.

Looking forward to Michael Cohen’s new book.