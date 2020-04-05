Trump's ineptitude has caused deaths

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoulian column by Gary and Joan Carlson on March 31 puts a rosy complexion on the current ways in which we are “all in this together” dealing with the coronavirus. They ignore the terrible failures of the administration to take timely steps to confront the virus, while Donald Trump’s first encouraging words to America were that someday soon, “it will be like a miracle, and the virus will just go away.”

Any independent evaluation of the moron’s incompetence in this crisis will likely conclude that many will die, or already have died, as result of Trump’s ineptitude.

For local encouragement, the Carlsons ignore the report that days earlier, amid this crisis, the benighted management of the Western Montana Clinic fired scores of nurses and medical staff, without notice or benefits.

The Carlsons demean “the non-stop groaning of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo,” while he gives coherent, intelligent and accurate summaries of conditions in America’s COVID-19 hotspot, a chronicle of what happens in his state — and what may well happen to other states, as victims of Trump’s mismanagement.