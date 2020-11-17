Trump's 'lesser evil' undercuts values

Recall the little man upon the stair who wasn't there but who would not go away? Well, ours isn't little. He's big, fat, obnoxious and he lingers by lie.

Yes, it's Donald Trump.

"The Donald" has been making life miserable for many for decades. And, in defeat, he wants to make sure his lies about being robbed out of a second term ruin Thanksgiving and Christmas for all.

Last election, he received some 70 million votes. How? Because he is a liar extraordinaire and most folks cannot imagine falsehood on the scale used by Trump.

Oh, Hitler, Goebbels and Stalin would just smile at his antics before sending him to a concentration camp. But these monsters of the "Big Lie" are blessedly not the norm, even among would-be American despots. Huey Long, Sen. Joseph McCarthy, George Wallace are the worst America has to offer, and Donald Trump fits right in with those gentlemen — oops, they're not gentlemen.

So, good people not believing in evil voted for Donald Trump. Not big-time evil perhaps, but the lesser evil that undercuts moral values and leaves truth dying. And which, eventually, would trash America.

Ed Chaberek,

Superior

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1