Trump's lies

Trump threw a rally and nobody came. The number counted by the Tulsa Fire Marshall was less than 6200 attendees. The Missoulian front page story made a small reference to a lighter than expected turn out, per the AP. As I recall, the liar in chief said millions were trying to obtain tickets but alas the lie was just that. At his little party, he whined, he lied and he fanned the flames of division and hatred, not a surprise when you are a useless despot.

We will remember in November. Black lives matter.

Cheryl Sage,

Florence

