Trump's policies remind of reality TV

Trumpite policies during the pandemic remind me of these two things: the 19th century “red in tooth and claw” movement (Social Darwinism), based in the philosophy of Herbert Spencer; and reality TV that votes members off the island, or fires them to curry favor with an ego-inflated boss.
“Survival of the fittest” was a social philosophy justifying inhumane treatment towards citizens under racist rulers — so repugnant it was popularized as Darwin treating humans as monkeys. If tens of thousands of people die needlessly in a pandemic, a war or a natural disaster, that is OK; it only proves they are unfit losers.
To wit: They are probably colored, Muslim and immigrating from "***-hole"countries. So bully, stigmatize, or deny them human rights. Sounds like a fascist party in the 1930s-40s picking who's going to die first.
Perhaps, as inspectors general, intelligence officers, scientists and congresspersons, they are “Trump haters” by nature, who insist on accountability for bribery, foreign election interference and deadly medical quackery.
So, dismiss the IGs, suppress Centers for Disease Control guidelines, de-legitimate Intelligence, limit states to coronavirus mitigation without contact-tracing, then deny Congress essential witnesses. It's Trumpite Social Darwinism.
Well, Americans are dying because of it, more than anywhere else.
Note: extra link on breaking news related to the CDC:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2020/may/07/coronavirus-us-live-donald-trump-shelves-cdc-reopening-guidelines-cuomo-latest-news-updates
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula
