Trump's policies remind of reality TV

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Trumpite policies during the pandemic remind me of these two things: the 19th century “red in tooth and claw” movement (Social Darwinism), based in the philosophy of Herbert Spencer; and reality TV that votes members off the island, or fires them to curry favor with an ego-inflated boss.

“Survival of the fittest” was a social philosophy justifying inhumane treatment towards citizens under racist rulers — so repugnant it was popularized as Darwin treating humans as monkeys. If tens of thousands of people die needlessly in a pandemic, a war or a natural disaster, that is OK; it only proves they are unfit losers.

To wit: They are probably colored, Muslim and immigrating from "***-hole"countries. So bully, stigmatize, or deny them human rights. Sounds like a fascist party in the 1930s-40s picking who's going to die first.