 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump's policies should earn votes

Trump's policies should earn votes

{{featured_button_text}}

Some people vote on the likability of a candidate instead of considering their policies. When you vote for your president, I hope you will consider how your candidate has and will change your day-to-day life with his policies.

I am voting for President Trump because: Our 401K’s are at record highs; he will continue to require that local governments fund the police and restore law and order; President Trump provided the greatest amount of funding to the military and signed the VA Choice Act; he increased manufacturing jobs, jobs which Obama-Biden said were dead; unemployment claims hit a 49-year low under Trump’s administration; small business owners and individuals received the biggest tax cut and reform in history; Black, Hispanic, Asian and women unemployment rates were the lowest ever recorded prior to the pandemic; and President Trump is supporting a warp-speed vaccine for COVID-19 and he provided federal assistance of $300/week to the unemployed while the Democrats were unwilling to compromise.

I am giving much more weight to the candidate’s policies versus likability.

William Frankenberger,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News