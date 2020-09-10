Trump's policies should earn votes

Some people vote on the likability of a candidate instead of considering their policies. When you vote for your president, I hope you will consider how your candidate has and will change your day-to-day life with his policies.

I am voting for President Trump because: Our 401K’s are at record highs; he will continue to require that local governments fund the police and restore law and order; President Trump provided the greatest amount of funding to the military and signed the VA Choice Act; he increased manufacturing jobs, jobs which Obama-Biden said were dead; unemployment claims hit a 49-year low under Trump’s administration; small business owners and individuals received the biggest tax cut and reform in history; Black, Hispanic, Asian and women unemployment rates were the lowest ever recorded prior to the pandemic; and President Trump is supporting a warp-speed vaccine for COVID-19 and he provided federal assistance of $300/week to the unemployed while the Democrats were unwilling to compromise.