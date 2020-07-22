Trump's posturing on COVID-19 vaccine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am watching Donald Trump, who has not mandated masks or social distancing, who attended a 4th of July "celebration" with neither, encourages young people to avoid “packed bars,” which are still allowed... He is spewing particulate without a mask in a closed room where many others are wearing masks, saying people “should” wear them. Dangerous.

He won’t mandate or model measures that may hurt the economy on the short term, but will stop the virus non-invasively. He became literally manic with excitement regarding the rapid development of “therapeutics and vaccines,” which notoriously are more dangerous to a subset of the human population. He is posturing to mandate vaccines, I believe. Some people get deathly ill from vaccines. Others are impervious.

I don’t want to suggest a conspiracy theory here, because I know there is one. Try to mandate dangerous treatments, Mr. Trump, and you will have significant (nonaggressive, of course) trouble from me. That is a threat!

Tami Williams,

Missoula

