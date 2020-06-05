Trump's tone of oppression

Here is the tone that resonates from President Trump and the Republicans regarding the unrest brought on by the systemic and violent white domination of cultural and racial differences in our country:

"We will knock you to the ground and place the whole weight of the United States military on your neck until you submit or die!"

That is not the sound of freedom ringing. That is the deafening sound of oppression, the cracking of the master's whip.

Jim Watts,

Missoula

