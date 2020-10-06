 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump's treatment not same as others

Trump's treatment not same as others

{{featured_button_text}}

Once again, I am dismayed. We witnessed that abysmal “debate” display last Tuesday. The president hit an all-time low of immature boundary-lessness. In all fairness, he was in the process of getting sick, which can fuel existing irritability and intolerance.

I appreciated Joe Biden’s “handling” of Donald Trump during the debate. I thought he exercised admirable self control. I would have left. Chris Wallace, the moderator, deserves a medal of valor. He must have great character to have held that free-for-all as effectively as he did.

What I didn’t appreciate was Biden’s response to Trump’s illness. He pulled his negative ads, many of which had to do with exposing an irresponsible leader, whose misinformation and cavalier attitude about precautions infected and killed countless people. Biden cautioned people not to speak negatively about Trump on social media. As they said on SNL Saturday, Trump coming down with the virus after ridiculing precautions is like somebody making fun of wearing belts, immediately before their pants fall down.

Trump is being treated by an elite team of professionals. Quite different from the underclass packed into ICU's and spilling into hallways, sometimes ending up in a makeshift morgue. It is all so offensive.

Tami Williams,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News