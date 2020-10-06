Trump's treatment not same as others

Once again, I am dismayed. We witnessed that abysmal “debate” display last Tuesday. The president hit an all-time low of immature boundary-lessness. In all fairness, he was in the process of getting sick, which can fuel existing irritability and intolerance.

I appreciated Joe Biden’s “handling” of Donald Trump during the debate. I thought he exercised admirable self control. I would have left. Chris Wallace, the moderator, deserves a medal of valor. He must have great character to have held that free-for-all as effectively as he did.

What I didn’t appreciate was Biden’s response to Trump’s illness. He pulled his negative ads, many of which had to do with exposing an irresponsible leader, whose misinformation and cavalier attitude about precautions infected and killed countless people. Biden cautioned people not to speak negatively about Trump on social media. As they said on SNL Saturday, Trump coming down with the virus after ridiculing precautions is like somebody making fun of wearing belts, immediately before their pants fall down.

Trump is being treated by an elite team of professionals. Quite different from the underclass packed into ICU's and spilling into hallways, sometimes ending up in a makeshift morgue. It is all so offensive.