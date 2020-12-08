Trump's 'war' on COVID-19

On Dec. 8, 1941, President Roosevelt declared war on Japan and told the world that the full power and might of the USA would be used to destroy Japan’s capacity to make war.

President Trump declared war on COVID-19 and then likened himself to FDR as being a wartime president. But suppose FDR had then told the American people that the federal government would not be leading the war effort, that each state would be on their own.

Sorry, no money for red states. States would compete for weapons, bombs, aircraft and ships. They would train their own soldiers. Good luck to the Pacific states if Japan invades. And then FDR would retire to his beloved Warm Springs for the duration.

Isn’t this similar to what Donald Trump has done as a COVID-19 wartime president? But FDR would never aid and abet the enemy by telling Americans that there was no real danger. Trump did.

He has become COVID-19 super-spreader-in-chief, holding rallies where wearing a mask is some vapid political statement and no one respects social distancing. People have sickened and died because of lies and rallies.

In World War II we lost 405,399 Americans. Will we lose more to COVID-19?

Dick Hoskins,

Missoula

