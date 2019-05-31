Is there anyone in Missoula who still trust the mayor and City Council? Well, this should demonstrate why many of us in the Poverello Center area don't trust our local government.
The mayor and City Council told us there wouldn't be any problems with moving the Poverello to its present location, over the objections of most of the taxpaying residents of the area. We have had nothing but problems with drugs, begging, defecating and other crimes since the center was moved.
The City of Missoula informed us that they are building the bridge to the island close to the Poverello Center to provide a place for the transients/homeless, thereby alleviating the neighborhood problem. However, they also tell us it is for the Westside families to enjoy the island.
Are they kidding? Do they really think any of us in the neighborhood are going to feel safe going to the island that is harboring some of the same people we have been trying to avoid. Do they really think we would feel any safer there than on a city bus that is primarily used by these same individuals, at taxpayer expense?
Where is the local government that is supposed to be protecting its taxpaying citizens?
Cindy Morris,
Missoula