When President Trump signed the Veterans Affairs Mission Act this June, it was a win for veterans and their care providers.
Veterans everywhere can thank the bipartisan work of Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson and Montana's own U.S. Sen. Jon Tester who, as ranking member, wrote and shepherded the bill to passage.
Tester has worked tirelessly for us since he was first elected in 2006. The Veterans Administration is a huge lumbering bureaucracy that's made more than one person throw up their hands in despair. Not Tester. When one program doesn't work, instead of defending it, he gets to work fixing it.
The Mission Act is intended to allow veterans like myself to easily access care outside the Veterans Health Care System when I need it, while maintaining the advantages of care within the system.
Tester has my back. I'm voting for him this November because I like him, I trust him and know he'll continue to have my back in the years to come. He'll hold the Veterans Administration's feet to the fire to make sure this bill is implemented properly.
Thank you, Senator Tester, for your service to our nation's veterans.
Pat Tucker,
Hamilton