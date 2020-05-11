Trust Williams to stand up for women

Trust Williams to stand up for women

Let’s talk essential care. In a time where our health care system is pushed to its limits, it’s important to remember what “essential care” means. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, essential care can be defined as: individual, family and community health care.

While other states have used the pandemic as an opportunity to strip women of their rights through restrictions of abortion access, it is essential that we stand up for women’s constitutional rights everywhere. Abortion care isn’t something that can be delayed. It is not something that can wait. It is time-sensitive for the health of pregnant women, and that of communities everywhere. A woman's bodily autonomy does not end in times of crisis.

While Montana hasn’t yet restricted abortion access, we find ourselves one signature away from becoming the next abortion battleground state. I am extremely grateful for Governor Bullock’s decision to stand with women, but wary of the prospects of a Republican governor.

We can’t let the Governor’s Office turn red, and there is only one candidate who can stop it from happening — Whitney Williams. As a young woman, Williams is the candidate I can undoubtedly trust to stand up for women in Montana.

Gillian Sherrill,

Missoula

