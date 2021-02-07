Truth fluid for many, but does not change

Sadness engulfs me. It drips fatigue. Truth is scorned, events are ignored and altered to fit a narrative of belief, rooted in the past. Past experiences, past desires, past outrages reign. Alternative realities are fabricated and believed.

Truth? Truth seems fluid for so many. However, if I sit in a chair, I sit in a chair. If someone says I am not or did not sit in the chair, how can that be reality? Reality has been nuanced, shifted, shaped, defended. But I still sit in the chair. There could be many reasons why I sit in the chair, but why doesn’t take away the truth of the action.

President Trump called for a gathering in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. Truth: His supporters came. He asked them to go to the Capitol. Truth: They went. He asked them to take back the steal, show courage, rescue their country. Truth: They tried.

People died, property was damaged, lives threatened, gallows erected. Are only the people who stormed the Capitol to be held accountable? Were the actions and words declared before and during of no consequence? Sadness for my country engulfs me; truth is manipulated; lies overlooked.

Cathy Eastwood,

Darby

