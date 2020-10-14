Truth in advertising

A disabled person: We want insurance companies to pay us for our pre-existing conditions. We want the government to force insurance companies to pay us.
Who has to pay? Why all the other policy holders. Result, higher premiums. Insurance is to protect you from what may happen. Not to pay you for what has already happened.
Let me know if I am missing anything here.
Respectfully submitted,
Frank Novotny,
Victor
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!